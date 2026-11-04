The Army’s Command-and-Control Reboot

Join War on the Rocks and gain access to content trusted by policymakers, military leaders, and strategic thinkers worldwide.
How the Army makes decisions, communicates orders, coordinates forces, and keeps operations moving toward a common goal is undergoing a revolution. It’s called Next Generation Command and Control. Two of its architects — Lt. Gen. Matthew W. McFarlane, commanding general of I Corps, and Maj. Gen. Patrick J. Ellis, commanding general of the 4th Infantry Division — joined us to discuss this important set of organizational and technological innovations.
Our thanks to AeroVironment for sponsoring the event at which this episode was recorded.
Image: Kathryn Bailey via DVIDS