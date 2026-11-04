The Army’s Command-and-Control Reboot

How the Army makes decisions, communicates orders, coordinates forces, and keeps operations moving toward a common goal is undergoing a revolution. It’s called Next Generation Command and Control. Two of its architects — Lt. Gen. Matthew W. McFarlane, commanding general of I Corps, and Maj. Gen. Patrick J. Ellis, commanding general of the 4th Infantry Division — joined us to discuss this important set of organizational and technological innovations.

Our thanks to AeroVironment for sponsoring the event at which this episode was recorded.

Image: Kathryn Bailey via DVIDS