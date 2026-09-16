Strategic Stability and the Rebuilding of Xi’s Military

For all the warnings about an increasingly capable Chinese military, this may very well be an awkward moment for Beijing to have that military tested. General Secretary Xi Jinping has hollowed out much of the People’s Liberation Army’s senior command through purges and is now trying to rebuild it while preserving the appearance of uninterrupted strength. Several factors have allowed Xi to purge and rebuild on this scale, among them a temporary easing of external pressure. The United States unintentionally provided that comfort.

One year ago, on the stage of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said China was “rehearsing for the real deal” of an invasion of Taiwan, and the threat “could be imminent.” This May, back at the Shangri-La Dialogue, he said relations between the two countries were “better than they’ve been in many years,” and embraced a phrase originating in China: a “constructive relationship of strategic stability.” The shift began at the Beijing summit earlier that month, when President Donald Trump adopted a framework Xi invited him to use.

Most observers view the truce from an economic perspective, as a chance to lower the temperature on tariffs and supply chains. That view is correct. Yet the military side of the truce has drawn far less attention. A force that has just lost much of its senior leadership needs cover while it repairs the damage. The language of restraint provides precisely that. The sweeping purge makes Xi need this truce far more urgently than the economic data alone would suggest.

The repairs run for years, and the period of “strategic stability” covers them. While the work continues, pressure costs Washington less than it would in a normal year, since Beijing cannot yet afford to lose this window of quiet. That is the case for using these years to extract what Beijing would otherwise refuse. The quiet hardens American restraint into a norm, and the next administration inherits a rebuilt People’s Liberation Army along with the mounting bill for taking back what Washington conceded.

The Hollowed-Out Command

The People’s Liberation Army is undergoing an unprecedented purge. Xi has taken down two former defense ministers — both handed suspended death sentences in May — and struck the top of the command pyramid: the party expelled He Weidong, a vice chairman of the Central Military Commission, and Miao Hua, former head of its political work department, and sent both to military prosecutors. On Aug. 28, 2026, the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress formally removed Zhang Youxia, the senior vice chairman, and Liu Zhenli, another member of this commission, from their posts. Today, Xi has all but dismantled the old guard. Of the seven-member commission Xi selected in 2022, only Zhang Shengmin remains alongside him, now as a vice chairman.

Such a purge would degrade command in any military force, at least in the near term. When the leaders who appoint and command the officer corps fall in succession, damage travels down the ranks. Every officer promoted by the purged leadership falls under suspicion, and the trust that joint operations depend on begins to waver. The clearest precedent is the Great Purge in 1937 and 1938: Stalin repressed more than half of the 1,844 officers holding general-grade ranks and executed at least 780, including three of the five highest-ranking officers in the country. History recorded what happened next. In the Winter War that broke out the following year, the invading Soviet machine suffered hundreds of thousands of casualties against a nation of only four million.

Xi’s purge is less bloody, but within a military culture built on mountaintopism and factional fiefdoms, the systemic damage is similarly crippling. For decades, promotion to full general moved through patronage networks, so purging the leadership at the top inevitably triggered a wipeout of senior officers down the line. The People’s Liberation Army and the People’s Armed Police together list 27 posts at the rank of full general or admiral. Only six have a confirmed occupant, and lieutenant generals run some 20 of them in an acting capacity. The predictable result is an officer corps gripped by psychological paralysis to varying degrees. A general who has just watched his patrons, old supervisors, and colleagues vanish into investigation dwells on one thing above all: whether the investigators come for him next. Every serving senior officer came up inside that military culture. Conduct that once passed as normal is now under sweeping retroactive scrutiny, and routine military duties are a burden on top of that. China’s high command seems little more than a stopgap structure now.

A military in this state can hardly manage an external crisis. Any miscalculation in the Taiwan Strait or the South China Sea would test an unproven command chain, risking a failure that lays bare the force’s actual disarray. As early as January 2024, at an initial stage of the purge, U.S. officials assessed that Xi was less likely to contemplate major military action in the coming years, according to Bloomberg. The Pentagon’s latest assessment of China’s military, released in December 2025, judged that the purge has plausible short-term impacts on readiness, and that Beijing is willing to press it regardless of the disruptive impact on the force.

In late July 2026, Xi described the condition of the force as still “waging struggle, preparing for combat, and building the force concurrently” — an imperative aimed at asserting political loyalty while sharpening warfighting capability. The military’s immediate priority is rebuilding whatever set the purge in motion. This work takes years, which is why a multi-year external quiet is worth so much to Beijing.

The Military in Truce

Xi has long believed that China’s system of concentrated state power can force a breakthrough in almost anything, from the top-down construction of Xiongan New Area to the recent campaign for indigenous frontier technology. In his view, replacing corrupt commanders with truly loyal followers and weeding out flawed equipment can still deliver “a world-class military,” and soon. Beijing now claims that “strategic stability” will guide Chinese-U.S. relations for the next three years and beyond. Over this period, the rebuild runs on two tracks.

The first track is about personnel. Its goal is absolute loyalty. In April 2026, Xi spoke at the opening of a training session for senior officers at the National Defense University, calling for deeper political rectification. He stressed that “all thoughts or actions driven by personal gains and corruption are completely incompatible with the Party’s nature and purpose.” Here, the Party means Xi himself. The point is to raise the loyalty of the generals, so the military that comes out of the rebuild is his force. After the session concluded, Xi began refilling the vacant billets, promoting two officers to full general, and one of them to discipline inspection, a sign that internal control remains critical to Xi.

The second track concerns materiel. The military’s physical readiness has eroded alongside its personnel. By now, that much is public knowledge: Graft in the People’s Liberation Army Rocket Force left some missiles filled with water and many silo lids inoperable. On Aug. 24, 2026, the military’s procurement service began soliciting tips on procurement irregularities within the Rocket Force. The announcement asked for detailed information on supplies and services, construction projects, provisions, and medicines and medical materials. It also provided a dedicated tip line. A military asking the public for leads on procurement problems in its premier missile force may be conceding that internal channels no longer suffice. The quiet period lets that force comb through its inventory, identify compromised systems, and refit with its attention on the work instead of on a confrontation.

The People’s Liberation Army also needs to hide its weakness from the outside while the rebuild proceeds. Around Taiwan, military activity has not stopped, but it has shifted toward lower-visibility pressure. For three years running, the force staged a large-scale exercise around Taiwan in the first half of each year: April 2023, May 2024, and April 2025. That pattern broke in 2026, with no such exercise to date. Meanwhile, Taiwan detected less than half as many Chinese fighter aircraft as a year earlier. By August 2026, monthly incursions into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone remained below half the totals recorded in August 2024 and August 2025. The lull began in January, when Beijing announced Zhang Youxia and Liu Zhenli were under investigation for serious violations of discipline and the law. This pullback may reflect operational necessity as much as political restraint: A force whose command structure was just torn apart cannot risk complex joint drills that might publicly expose its disarray. Either way, the truce with Washington provides ideal cover, allowing Beijing to rebrand an unavoidable lull as an overture of peace. A similar dynamic plays out in the South China Sea, where high-decibel declarations accompany low-intensity friction. In late April 2026, when the Southern Theater Command touted “combat readiness patrols” near Scarborough Shoal, the Philippine military said its monitoring had not validated any unusual or large-scale activity. For now, the military’s playbook is obvious — maintain the illusion of unrelenting pressure while keeping its unproven command chain safely out of the spotlight.

The Period of Strategic Opportunity

Beijing’s so-called “period of strategic opportunity” appears to be fading. The People’s Liberation Army’s 2027 centenary goals are the first milestone toward “a world-class military,” treated by Xi as an unshakable political mission. Yet China’s economic engine is stalling. The strain has also set a limit on the military budget, which rose about 7 percent this year, the slowest pace since 2021. Slower budget growth stretches the military’s repairs. Add to that the need to fill senior vacancies post by post, and the People’s Liberation Army is likely to miss its 2027 centenary goals.

But to treat that as certain victory against China, arriving without effort, would be a serious mistake. A slowdown alone may not lead to a communist superpower’s fall. In a Leninist system, the military is the most protected sector when deciding the budget. Even with the fiscal deficit running at elevated levels, defense spending continued to climb. Anyone tempted to wait should remember the Soviet example. Although Stalin’s purge left the Red Army badly exposed in Finland, the weakness was fleeting. Operating under a system almost unbound by human or material cost, Moscow rebuilt the force within a few short years to break the strongest army on earth. Given that Xi’s purge is neither as deep nor as broad as Stalin’s, and that China’s national strength far exceeds that of the Soviet Union, there is little reason to doubt that the People’s Liberation Army can rebuild and emerge stronger within a few years.

A force in mid-rebuild is unlikely to start a war, but the goals Xi restated on July 1, 2026 — “building a world-class military” and “resolving the Taiwan question” — have not changed. The shift is tactical. The turn toward lower-visibility pressure is both a constraint and a choice, and either way the tools fit the moment. Today that pressure runs mostly through the gray zone, with Chinese coast guard vessels entering waters near Kinmen and suspected cable incidents involving vessels flying flags of convenience. China has stopped the large exercises, but its moves against Taiwan still raise the pressure it expects the island to endure. Beijing’s grip on the strait tightens, and the word on both sides is still stability.

This does not mean that Xi has taken the option of a full-scale war against Taiwan off the table. Amanda Hsiao and Bonnie S. Glaser argue, persuasively, that China is playing a long game, expecting time, trade, and a softening Taiwanese public to deliver unification without a fight. In the short term, we agree with Hsiao and Glaser, but the game will likely not be that long. Given the state of the People’s Liberation Army, a force-on-force engagement is the last thing it could handle right now. Beijing’s search for a pause reflects as much. Our disagreement with Hsiao and Glaser is about what would follow the rebuild. Once Xi restores confidence in his armed forces, he is unlikely to settle for mere coercion. With Taiwan’s public increasingly inured to routine alerts about the strait, the gray-zone pressure yields diminishing psychological returns. Against the looming political deadline of the 2049 centenary, when the party has promised the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation — a goal the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China ties to resolving the Taiwan question — Xi will ultimately use the military he is rebuilding.

The China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations, a research unit of the Ministry of State Security, wrote in May that the contest with the United States has entered “a new phase of strategic stalemate.” In a study of that report, Zenel Garcia explains that the phrase comes from the playbook of protracted war, in which “the weaker side uses the pause to build strength, exhaust the adversary, and shift the underlying balance of forces.” The report calls the two “near-peers” and does not name the weaker side. By asking for strategic stability, Beijing has already said who is weaker today. For now, the opening belongs to Washington. It is narrow, as the rebuild will almost certainly succeed and will not take long.

A Trap for the Next Administration

For Washington, this period is both a rare opportunity and an urgent test. If the opportunity slips away, the United States will sink deeper into a trap of Beijing’s design. By then, it may have the will to act and lack the means. Beijing’s strategic stability framework extends past this administration and binds the next one in advance.

The three-year horizon, counted from 2026, extends into the next American president’s first year in office. Mentioned in Xi’s summit readout yet absent from the White House fact sheet, this timeline matters: If the rebuild finishes by then, Beijing’s incentive to keep relations calm diminishes. Under this “strategic stability,” three years of American restraint, or even compromise, risk hardening into a settled fact that the next administration inherits. Reversing it will prove costly. The framework binds through the following three mechanisms.

The first is accumulation, salami slicing turned on Washington — advancing in increments too small to raise an alarm. In Beijing’s planning idiom, a three-year horizon sounds routine. Over three years, American restraint turns into a record. Every tariff Washington leaves alone goes into it. So does every export control it declines to tighten, and every arms package it holds back. Together they form a habit, and three years later, Beijing can point to that record and call the framework an established norm.

The second is frequency. The summit in May produced no joint statement and little substance to fill in the new slogan, as Susan Shirk observed. Because the slogan is hollow, Beijing repeats it instead. China’s ambassador in Washington pitched the framework to American executives in June 2026, and the foreign minister repeated later that month that the framework would guide relations for the next three years and beyond. Each restatement makes the formula look like a standing arrangement. Both governments use the phrase — only Beijing has said what it stands for, which leaves Beijing deciding what counts as “breaking the stability.”

The third mechanism is blame, assigned in advance. The formula demands mutual non-interference. Under it, any future tariff, export control, or arms sale to Taiwan becomes Washington breaking the stability. The burden then shifts. Once a precedent stands, the side that moves to overturn it has to argue its case. A next administration that does any of those things will, in the framework’s terms, be the party that broke the stability, and that charge will follow it into every negotiation.

As a result, the quiet of the truce years will become the baseline, and Beijing will cast any subsequent administration that takes back the instruments it inherits as the escalator. The standard counterargument is that Washington can simply repudiate a framework with no formal text. A new administration may even take office having campaigned on a promise to do so. But that rejoinder only considers the norm. The instruments are a different story. Once Washington grants a license, the next applicant will cite it as precedent. A deferred arms package is even harder to reverse, because production schedules stretch years into the future and Washington cannot reclaim a slot it has given up. The easing of export controls is the least visible of the three. Washington can tighten the rule again in a week, and whatever shipped while the rule was loose stays in China. A new administration can disown the slogan. It can ignore Beijing’s protests and keep every option open, except that each one will now cost more. Should the payments continue for three years, the next administration will take office facing a rebuilt People’s Liberation Army, and few affordable tools left to push back.

Washington’s Half During the Pause

The pause is worth maintaining only if the United States uses it. Washington should abandon the illusion that this stability leads anywhere and prepare for the struggle that follows. The orthodox measures remain necessary regardless of what happens inside the People’s Liberation Army: sustained presence in the western Pacific, faster munitions production, deeper allied interoperability, and a hardened Taiwan. Yet the three-year horizon is still valuable. It measures the price of pressure. The truce is worth more to Beijing than to Washington, so Beijing has more to lose from a rupture. For the next three years, or even longer, Beijing will have to swallow pressure it would refuse in a normal year, because retaliating would cost it the truce it cannot yet afford to lose.

Four moves in particular make sense over the next three years. First, raise the price of export-control relief. Every license Beijing seeks should fetch something concrete in return. Washington cleared Nvidia’s H200 for China in January 2026, with a 25 percent cut for the U.S. government. By the May summit, the approval still missing was Beijing’s, and Trump said afterward that he “thinks something could happen.” Any license beyond the H200 is where Washington should set its price.

Second, clear the paused arms package, and do it inside the truce when Beijing can least afford to respond. In May, the acting Navy secretary Hung Cao told a Senate panel that the administration had delayed a $14 billion package for Taiwan to conserve munitions for the war with Iran. The testimony also names what to deprioritize. Whether or not that is the entire reason for the pause, Cao’s testimony spells out the trade-off: the war with Iran is already consuming finite stockpiles of munitions and pulling military assets away from the Indo-Pacific. Pulling them back costs the least while the truce holds.

Third, reclaim the narrative by turning Beijing’s own words against it. The May 2026 report by China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations says mutual respect is “what facing up to the fact of strategic stalemate requires.” Writing about an American statement of mutual respect, the report adds that whether the commitment becomes real “still depends on the actions of the American side.” Washington should turn that standard around. Every gray-zone move is a Chinese action, and Washington should say so publicly with each gray-zone move, in Beijing’s vocabulary. Said often enough, a resumed Chinese exercise stops passing as routine, and a future American arms delivery or a tightened export control sheds the label of escalation.

Fourth, test the unwritten limits on contact with Taiwan. These tacit boundaries include cabinet-level visits to Taipei, transits by Taiwan’s leaders through the United States, and the visibility of American training on the island. In a normal year, Washington observes these limits on contact with Taiwan to keep Beijing from manufacturing a crisis. In these three years, Beijing is unlikely to afford a major cross-Strait crisis, making this the moment to test which lines still hold. The risk is that Beijing might judge a forceful response less costly than allowing a precedent to stand. That is why Washington should begin with low-stakes, one-off moves that need not be repeated, such as a single visit or a transit. Any Chinese show of force would not only expose an untested chain of command, but also force Beijing to sabotage the very framework it has sought to build. Every limit that gives way is room Washington gains and holds.

Xi is due at the White House on Sept. 24, and the suspension of China’s rare-earth export controls expires on Nov. 10, 2026. Beijing is likely to put rare earths on the table, as the price for another stretch of quiet. Washington has no reason to celebrate this kind of stability. In this deal, the art belonged to Beijing. As Jonathan A. Czin warns, this arrangement is a false promise, a lull Beijing is using to gather strength on the cheap. “Strategic stability” is Beijing’s word, and Washington may make use of the pause without accepting that unilateral definition.

Christopher Nye is a pseudonym for a non-resident fellow at the Jamestown Foundation, where he specializes in Chinese Communist Party elite politics and the institutional dynamics of the Chinese military.

Charles Sun is a China-focused policy analyst and a Sinovation fellow at the Yale School of Management. His research draws on Chinese-language government records, corporate filings, and procurement documents, informed by a decade of professional experience in Beijing’s financial sector.

Image: Li Gang