Stained Glass and Sacred Spaces: Symbolism Abounds in Ukrainian Media

Welcome to The Ukraine Compass, a weekly digest of Ukrainian commentary and analysis from across the political spectrum, only for War on the Rocks members. Each week, we bring you a curated selection of articles from Ukrainian media offering insight into how Ukrainians themselves debate the issues shaping their country.Western coverage often narrows the view to the battlefield — these pieces widen it, revealing the texture of daily life, politics, and public argument in a nation at war. The perspectives gathered here are varied, candid, and often surprising, together forming a more complete picture of Ukraine as it really is.Frontline and StrategyГазета — Gazeta (“Newspaper”) Mainstream Ukrainian socio-political news outlet with a pro-Ukraine editorial voice“Space Is a Battlefield: The Ukrainian Nanosatellite Is Already In Orbit” By Victor Taran/Nov. 4, 2026The author argues that space has become a battlefield, since drones depend on satellites for communication, navigation, and intelligence, and relying on Musk-owned Starlink leaves Ukraine exposed to others’ political calculations. In late October, Ukrainian company HIMERA announced that its first communication satellite, OBRIA NANO, was operating in orbit. Meanwhile, China is expanding its low-orbit networks, Russia is building a Starlink rival, and Europe’s IRIS² won’t launch until 2029, Taran explains. He urges Ukraine to create a funded long-term space program, secure a timeline for joining Govsatcom and IRIS², and design drones that can operate autonomously if satellite connections fail.“Ukraine needs three things: to turn scattered space initiatives into a long-term program with guaranteed funding, to secure a clear timeline for joining Europe’s Govsatcom and IRIS² systems, and to train operators and design satellite-linked drones with enough autonomy to keep functioning if that connection is lost. One nanosatellite will not change the balance of power, but it shows that Ukraine is no longer merely a consumer of other countries’ technologies in

Members-Only Content This article is reserved for War on the Rocks members. Join our community to unlock exclusive insights and analysis. Welcome to The Ukraine Compass, a weekly digest of Ukrainian commentary and analysis from across the political spectrum, only for War on the Rocks members. Each week, we bring you a curated selection of articles from Ukrainian media offering insight into how Ukrainians themselves debate the issues shaping their country. Western coverage often narrows the view to the battlefield — these pieces widen it, revealing the texture of daily life, politics, and public argument in a nation at war. The perspectives gathered here are varied, candid, and often surprising, together forming a more complete picture of Ukraine as it really… Become a Member Already a member? Sign in