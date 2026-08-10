Is Ukraine Drifting Towards Groupthink on European Integration?

Welcome to The Ukraine Compass, a weekly digest of Ukrainian commentary and analysis from across the political spectrum, only for War on the Rocks members. Each Monday, we bring you a curated selection of articles from Ukrainian media offering insight into how Ukrainians themselves debate the issues shaping their country.American coverage often narrows the view to the battlefield — these pieces widen it, revealing the texture of daily life, politics, and public argument in a nation at war. The perspectives gathered here are varied, candid, and often surprising, together forming a more complete picture of Ukraine as it really is.Frontline and StrategyЦензор.НЕТ — Censor.NETNews and opinion site with a strong pro-defense, typically conservative voice“Results of the 40-Day Operation, Forcing Russia to Peace, Announced by Zelensky”By Yuriy Svitlyk/Aug. 5, 2026Ukraine’s 40-day Forcing Russia to Peace campaign (June 25-Aug. 4, 2026) hit over 100 strategic Russian targets, oil refineries, shadow fleet tankers, airfields, and military production, disabling about 43 percent of Russia’s refining capacity and cutting grain exports by 37.6 percent, according to Yuriy Svitlyk. Russia acknowledged fuel shortages but responded by intensifying strikes on Ukraine, especially in the capital region, rather than seeking negotiations. President Volodymyr Zelensky has approved continued, offensive operations to try to keep the momentum going. Svitlyk says the campaign demonstrated real economic pressure but likely needs multiple such cycles, combined with tough sanctions, to meaningfully shift Russia’s calculus toward negotiations.“According to official data, during this time Ukraine was able to deal tangible blows to Russia’s oil, aviation, and sea infrastructure, make it difficult to circumvent sanctions, and demonstrate its ability to systematically transfer the war to the aggressor’s territory. At the same time, neither the operation itself nor its continuation has yet led to a change in the Kremlin’s position on negotiations; Russia, according to the President’s Office, still counts on

Members-Only Content This article is reserved for War on the Rocks members. Join our community to unlock exclusive insights and analysis. Welcome to The Ukraine Compass, a weekly digest of Ukrainian commentary and analysis from across the political spectrum, only for War on the Rocks members. Each Monday, we bring you a curated selection of articles from Ukrainian media offering insight into how Ukrainians themselves debate the issues shaping their country.American coverage often narrows the view to the battlefield — these pieces widen it, revealing the texture of daily life, politics, and public argument in a nation at war. The perspectives gathered here are varied, candid, and often surprising, together forming a more complete picture of Ukraine as it really is.Frontline and StrategyЦензор.НЕТ Become a Member Already a member? Sign in