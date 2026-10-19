In Skepticism We Trust: Ukraine Reacts to the Diesel Deal

Welcome to The Ukraine Compass, a weekly digest of Ukrainian commentary and analysis from across the political spectrum only for War on the Rocks members. Each week, we bring you a curated selection of articles from Ukrainian media offering insight into how Ukrainians themselves debate the issues shaping their country.Western coverage often narrows the view to the battlefield — these pieces widen it, revealing the texture of daily life, politics, and public argument in a nation at war. The perspectives gathered here are varied, candid, and often surprising, together forming a more complete picture of Ukraine as it really is.Frontline and StrategyУкраїнська правда — Ukrainska Pravda (“Ukrainian Truth”)Highly influential centrist-liberal outlet with a strongly pro-reform voice“It’s Time to Explain the Plan for Ending the War”By Yuriy Lutsenko/Oct. 14, 2026Yuriy Lutsenko argues President Trump has betrayed Ukraine by lifting the ban on Russian diesel trade during escalating Russian strikes on civilians, abandoning the principle of not easing pressure on the aggressor before a ceasefire. He claims the move serves Trump family business interests pursued by Witkoff and Kushner, won’t lower prices as he claims, and has been accompanied by disruptions to early-warning intelligence and Starlink-equipped drones. He also blames President Zelensky’s governance and urges major fixes to end the war, such as heavyweight ambassador to Washington, anti-corruption reforms, sea-drone strikes on Russia’s shadow fleet, and a clear plan by Zelensky to end the war.“It is time to purge the greedy Servant of the People loyalists feeding off the military budget and to hold accountable those responsible for the shortage of defenses against enemy missiles and drones. It is also time to show what Ukrainian sea drones can do against Russia’s shadow fleet: for every strike on a civilian target, a strike on one of Russia’s rust-bucket tankers.”***Дзеркало тижня — Dzerkalo Tyzhnia

Members-Only Content This article is reserved for War on the Rocks members. Join our community to unlock exclusive insights and analysis. Welcome to The Ukraine Compass, a weekly digest of Ukrainian commentary and analysis from across the political spectrum only for War on the Rocks members. Each week, we bring you a curated selection of articles from Ukrainian media offering insight into how Ukrainians themselves debate the issues shaping their country. Western coverage often narrows the view to the battlefield — these pieces widen it, revealing the texture of daily life, politics, and public argument in a nation at war. The perspectives gathered here are varied, candid, and often surprising, together forming a more complete picture of Ukraine as it really… Become a Member Already a member? Sign in