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How Ukraine Put Russia on the Backfoot

Michael Kofman, Dara Massicot, and Ryan Evans
July 21, 2026
How Ukraine Put Russia on the Backfoot
How Ukraine Put Russia on the Backfoot

How Ukraine Put Russia on the Backfoot

Michael Kofman, Dara Massicot, and Ryan Evans
July 21, 2026

Ukraine’s expanding use of drones at all ranges has changed the war’s momentum. This episode examines how Kyiv is reaching deeper into Russian territory, disrupting operations and logistics as well as energy infrastructure. How is Russia adapting (or not)? Can these strikes produce lasting advantages on the battlefield? Will this force Russia to escalate? Mike Kofman and Dara Massicot join Ryan to discuss.

This episode is brought to you by Booz Allen. Learn more at warontherocks.com/boozallen.

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