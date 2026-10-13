Doubts Grow Over the Terms of Ukraine’s European Union Accession

Welcome to The Ukraine Compass, a weekly digest of Ukrainian commentary and analysis from across the political spectrum only for War on the Rocks members. Each week, we bring you a curated selection of articles from Ukrainian media offering insight into how Ukrainians themselves debate the issues shaping their country.Western coverage often narrows the view to the battlefield — these pieces widen it, revealing the texture of daily life, politics, and public argument in a nation at war. The perspectives gathered here are varied, candid, and often surprising, together forming a more complete picture of Ukraine as it really is.Frontline and StrategyВисокий Замок — Vysoky Zamok (“High Castle”)Daily socio-political news outlet with a strong nationalistic voice“Strategic Cannon Fodder: Russia Throws Its Missile Troops Into Meat Assaults”By Dmytro Snegirev/Oct. 10, 2026According to Ukraine’s General Staff, Russian losses hit a 2026 record of 46,230 in September, up nearly 46 percent from January, while Russia’s recruitment system replaces only 30,000–35,000 soldiers a month, mostly through rising cash bonuses. Dmytro Snegirev cites Russia’s use of Strategic Missile Forces technicians and guards as assault infantry, recently spotted in Sumy region as evidence of severely depleted reserves. He expects the Kremlin to quietly expand mobilization under Putin’s still-active 2022 decree, pointing to a new Duma law raising reserve age limits by five to ten years, extending eligibility to 55 for most reservists.“Throwing highly skilled specialists into conventional assaults as cannon fodder is a direct result of Russia’s traditional contract recruitment system failing to keep pace with monthly battlefield losses. Facing an acute manpower shortage, the Kremlin’s political and military leadership will be forced to step up a second wave of mobilization while trying to avoid drawing public attention.”***Цензор.НЕТ — Censor.NETNews and opinion site with a strong pro-defense, typically conservative voice“Peace Is Only Possible Through a Position

Members-Only Content This article is reserved for War on the Rocks members. Join our community to unlock exclusive insights and analysis. Welcome to The Ukraine Compass, a weekly digest of Ukrainian commentary and analysis from across the political spectrum only for War on the Rocks members. Each week, we bring you a curated selection of articles from Ukrainian media offering insight into how Ukrainians themselves debate the issues shaping their country. Western coverage often narrows the view to the battlefield — these pieces widen it, revealing the texture of daily life, politics, and public argument in a nation at war. The perspectives gathered here are varied, candid, and often surprising, together forming a more complete picture of Ukraine as it really… Become a Member Already a member? Sign in