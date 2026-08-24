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Command and Politics in the War Between Moscow and Kyiv

Dara Massicot, Michael Kofman, and Ryan Evans
August 24, 2026
Command and Politics in the War Between Moscow and Kyiv
Command and Politics in the War Between Moscow and Kyiv

Command and Politics in the War Between Moscow and Kyiv

Dara Massicot, Michael Kofman, and Ryan Evans
August 24, 2026

Our intrepid team covers a lot of ground in this episode: the increasing fluidity of the battlefield, drones and air defense, the biting Black Sea campaign, the causes and aftermath of the firing of Ukraine’s popular defense minister, why Ukraine probably cannot produce PAC-3 air defense missiles (despite what some journalists are telling you), and the likelihood of a new round of Russian mobilization. This episode is Dara Massicot and Michael Kofman at their best.

Thanks to NODA AI for supporting this episode. NODA AI is building mission command for autonomous forces. Learn more at warontherocks.com/noda

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