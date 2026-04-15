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Cogs of War
Cogs of War

Why Booz Allen is Partnering With One of the World’s Most Important VC Firms

Matt Cronin, Bryce Pippert, and Ryan Evans
April 15, 2026
Why Booz Allen is Partnering With One of the World’s Most Important VC Firms
Cogs of War

Cogs of War

Why Booz Allen is Partnering With One of the World’s Most Important VC Firms

Why Booz Allen is Partnering With One of the World’s Most Important VC Firms

Matt Cronin, Bryce Pippert, and Ryan Evans
April 15, 2026

What happens when one of the defense industry’s leading technology integrators partners with one of Silicon Valley’s most influential venture firms? Bryce Pippert of Booz Allen and Matt Cronin of Andreessen Horowitz join Ryan to unpack their new partnership and discuss how the United States is trying to tap into the tech ecosystem. The conversation gets into venture capital’s growing role in national security, how this partnership is supposed to work in practice, and why getting real technology into government hands is still harder than it should be.

Image: Midjourney

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