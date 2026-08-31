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Cogs of War
Cogs of War

The Quantum Stack and the Countdown to Q-Day

Cameron Chehreh, JD Dulny, Ben Gianni, and Jonathan Panter
August 31, 2026
The Quantum Stack and the Countdown to Q-Day
Cogs of War

Cogs of War

The Quantum Stack and the Countdown to Q-Day
Cameron Chehreh, JD Dulny, Ben Gianni, and Jonathan Panter
August 31, 2026

Quantum’s hype obscures a reality with real geopolitical stakes: the technology works and is advancing every day. Cameron Chehreh (IonQ), JD Dulny (Booz Allen), and Ben Gianni (GDIT) join Jonathan to discuss the race to Q-Day. They cover the shift to post-quantum cryptography, competing hardware modalities, emerging use cases, and why talent gaps and fragile supply chains mean the United States could be at risk of falling behind.

Image: Jonathan Steffen via DVIDS.

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