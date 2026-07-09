The Pentagon’s Sprint to Get Tech Out of the Lab and to the Warfighter

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Joe Jewell left academia and his role directing hypersonic wind tunnels to oversee the Pentagon’s science and technology enterprise. He wants more researchers to make the same move. He joins Jonathan to discuss the Pentagon’s science enterprise, why he thinks academia is the envy of America’s closest allies, and how his office gets technology from the lab into the hands of the warfighter.
Image: Gabriella White via DVIDS.