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Cogs of War
Cogs of War

The Pentagon’s Sprint to Get Tech Out of the Lab and to the Warfighter

Joseph Jewell and Jonathan Panter
July 9, 2026
The Pentagon’s Sprint to Get Tech Out of the Lab and to the Warfighter
Cogs of War

Cogs of War

The Pentagon’s Sprint to Get Tech Out of the Lab and to the Warfighter

The Pentagon’s Sprint to Get Tech Out of the Lab and to the Warfighter

#Defense Tech #Emerging Technology
Joseph Jewell and Jonathan Panter
July 9, 2026

Joe Jewell left academia and his role directing hypersonic wind tunnels to oversee the Pentagon’s science and technology enterprise. He wants more researchers to make the same move. He joins Jonathan to discuss the Pentagon’s science enterprise, why he thinks academia is the envy of America’s closest allies, and how his office gets technology from the lab into the hands of the warfighter.

Image: Gabriella White via DVIDS.

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