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Cogs of War
Cogs of War

Synthetic Biology, Drones, and AI: The Risks of Dual-Use Technologies

Lennart Heim, Paul Lushenko, Claire Qureshi, and Jonathan Panter
May 27, 2026
Synthetic Biology, Drones, and AI: The Risks of Dual-Use Technologies
Cogs of War

Cogs of War

Synthetic Biology, Drones, and AI: The Risks of Dual-Use Technologies

Synthetic Biology, Drones, and AI: The Risks of Dual-Use Technologies

Lennart Heim, Paul Lushenko, Claire Qureshi, and Jonathan Panter
May 27, 2026

Is it too late to stop criminals and American adversaries from exploiting AI to conduct cyberattacks or design novel pathogens? Has regulation kept pace with the threat civilian drones pose to critical infrastructure? AI researcher Lennart Heim, Army drone strategist Paul Lushenko, and CEO of Sentinel Bio Claire Qureshi join Jonathan to discuss the trade-offs between protecting the public and letting the private sector forge ahead. The conversation gets into synthetic DNA, the risk of drones at the FIFA World Cup, and whether the U.S. government should get early access to Silicon Valley’s newest large language models.

Image: T. T. Paris via DVIDS

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