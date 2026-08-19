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Cogs of War
Cogs of War

Contested Logistics and the “Last Unmanned Mile”

Tom Garvey, Paul Lwin, David Tuttle, and Jonathan Panter
August 19, 2026
Contested Logistics and the “Last Unmanned Mile”
Cogs of War

Cogs of War

Contested Logistics and the “Last Unmanned Mile”

Contested Logistics and the “Last Unmanned Mile”

#Defense Tech #Sustainment
Tom Garvey, Paul Lwin, David Tuttle, and Jonathan Panter
August 19, 2026

In a Pacific war, the U.S. military cannot assume uncontested access to its depots and supply lines for munitions, spare parts, food, water, and energy. Jonathan is joined by David Tuttle (Rune Technologies), Paul Lwin (HavocAI), and Tom Garvey (CACI) to discuss sustaining a dispersed force that’s facing enemy fire and lacks stable, secure communications. They debate autonomy versus automation, predictive resupply, where the data comes from, and which lessons from Ukraine transfer across theaters.

Image: Sgt. Alora Finigan via DVIDS.

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