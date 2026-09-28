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Cogs of War
Cogs of War

Collective Defense in an Era of Tokens and Data Links

Adm. Pierre Vandier and Madeline Field
September 28, 2026
Collective Defense in an Era of Tokens and Data Links
Cogs of War

Cogs of War

Collective Defense in an Era of Tokens and Data Links

Collective Defense in an Era of Tokens and Data Links

#Defense Tech #Innovation #NATO
Adm. Pierre Vandier and Madeline Field
September 28, 2026

NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Transformation, Adm. Pierre Vandier, returns to the studio to discuss how the alliance is continuously adapting to a new era of warfare driven by software, data, and uncrewed systems, and where it still lags. He explains why NATO is favoring field experimentation, how allies can build sovereign defense tech ecosystems without sacrificing interoperability, and what the right balance between unmanned and legacy platforms might look like.

Image: 1st Sgt. Austin Berner via DVIDS.

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