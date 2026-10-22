Brothers in Arms, Partners in Healing: A Story about a Breakthrough in Treating Post-Traumatic Stress

After losing fellow marines in Iraq, Jeff Lindquist struggled with post-traumatic stress that was steadily destroying his life. Years later, an innovative technology helped him reclaim it. This is the story of Jeff and Erik Won, two veterans who served together, and how efforts to help Jeff recover was the first step on a mission to help others suffering from post-traumatic stress do the same, using Magnetic e-Resonance Therapy (MeRT) and synchronized transcranial magnetic stimulation.

Disclaimer: This discussion is for informational and educational purposes only and does not establish a doctor-patient relationship. The views and opinions expressed by the guests are entirely their own and do not reflect the views, policies, or official positions of their employers or companies. Content is not intended to substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Wave supplies MeRT to licensed clinics that provide treatment to patients. Talk to your physician to see if MeRT is right for you.

Image: Airman 1st Class Adam Shanks via DVIDS