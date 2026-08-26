Would Wartime Elections Save Democracy or End It?

Welcome to The Ukraine Compass, a weekly digest of Ukrainian commentary and analysis from across the political spectrum, only for War on the Rocks members. Each Monday, we bring you a curated selection of articles from Ukrainian media offering insight into how Ukrainians themselves debate the issues shaping their country.American coverage often narrows the view to the battlefield — these pieces widen it, revealing the texture of daily life, politics, and public argument in a nation at war. The perspectives gathered here are varied, candid, and often surprising, together forming a more complete picture of Ukraine as it really is.Frontline and StrategyЕспресо — Espreso24-hour television channel and digital outlet with a pro-European outlook“Why the State Condemns Wounded Soldiers in the Kill Zone to a Slow Death”By Ihor Lutsenko/Aug. 18, 2026Ihor Lutsenko argues Ukraine’s ground robotic vehicles are dangerously inadequate for evacuating wounded soldiers. They are too slow and unprotected against drones and mines, effectively condemning injured troops to death or disability. Despite available funding, the state hasn’t yet invested in armored evacuation vehicles or even basic fragmentation protection for crew SUVs. A cost-benefit analysis by Lutsenko shows armored vehicles ($600-700K) are far cheaper than the ~$720K state payout per soldier death, making the investment financially rational, not just moral, he argues. The bottleneck isn’t money but bureaucratic accountability, he says; officials face less consequence for troop deaths than for procurement decisions.“I repeat: the money for all this is, by definition, in the budget. But our system is built in such a way that managers bear incomparably less responsibility for the loss of people, including the material damage associated with it. So we see a perverse reality where it is procedurally much harder for Ukrainian officials to buy protective vehicles in advance than it is to later pay widows sums that equal the

Members-Only Content This article is reserved for War on the Rocks members. Join our community to unlock exclusive insights and analysis. Welcome to The Ukraine Compass, a weekly digest of Ukrainian commentary and analysis from across the political spectrum, only for War on the Rocks members. Each Monday, we bring you a curated selection of articles from Ukrainian media offering insight into how Ukrainians themselves debate the issues shaping their country.American coverage often narrows the view to the battlefield — these pieces widen it, revealing the texture of daily life, politics, and public argument in a nation at war. The perspectives gathered here are varied, candid, and often surprising, together forming a more complete picture of Ukraine as it really is.Frontline and StrategyЕспресо Become a Member Already a member? Sign in