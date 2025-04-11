Not the Last Net Assessment

In this joint episode with the Net Assessment crew, recorded last week on “Liberation Day,” Ryan joins Chris, Zack, and Melanie to talk about what’s happening in the world as well as the future of Net Assessment, which is moving on to its forever home with the Stimson Center.

If you would like to support Net Assessment, please consider donating to this special fund.

We also feature a trailer from a series of panels convened by former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, which you can listen to in full on his podcast, Defending Democracy.