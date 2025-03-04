In Brief: How European Leaders are Adapting to New Defense Realities

A lot happens every day. Alliances shift, leaders change, and conflicts erupt. With In Brief, we’ll help you make sense of it all. Each week, experts will dig deep on a single issue happening in the world to help you better understand it. *** Last week, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made separate visits to Washington and met with U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss trans-Atlantic relations and the war in Ukraine — with uncertain results. On Sunday, Starmer hosted Macron, Zelensky, and other European leaders in London for a summit