Mid-Afternoon Map: A Ride to Khiva

Col. Frederick Gustavus Burnaby never received the fame or geographic moniker enjoyed by men such as Lawrence of Arabia or Chinese Gordon. Even in the realm of British Central Asian adventurers, his reputation is still eclipsed by that of Alexander "Bokhara" Burns. But despite this, Burnaby's jauntily titled A Ride to Khiva