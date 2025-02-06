Risky Business: Assessing Risk to U.S. Strategy

The Net Assessment team discusses Frank Hoffman’s recent Joint Force Quarterly article about risk. They share concerns about the challenges that U.S. policymakers face in evaluating risk in a structured way. But they also fear that the solutions to these problems will require more fundamental changes to the U.S. bureaucracy than have been contemplated. Chris gives an attaboy to experts heading into the Trump administration, Melanie commends the White House’s interest in missile defense, and Zack gives the State Department kudos for bringing together an early meeting of Quad foreign ministers. All three lament the use of tariffs against U.S. neighbors who already agreed to trade deals during Trump’s first term.

Episode Reading:

Frank Hoffman, “Risk: A Weak Element in U.S. Strategy Formulation,” Joint Force Quarterly, 2025.

Image: Lance Cpl. Micah Thompson via Department of Defense