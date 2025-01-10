The Adversarial: A World in Transition

Welcome to The Adversarial. Every other week, we’ll provide you with expert analysis on America’s greatest challengers: China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, and jihadists. Read more below. *** North Korea North Korea’s reaction to the political fallout in Seoul following President Yoon Suk-yeol’s short-lived martial law declaration and subsequent impeachment has remained relatively “subdued,” with still no response about allegations that the martial law plan included attempts to bait North Korean provocations. At North Korea’s year-end party plenary meeting, Kim Jong Un lobbed his usual insults against the United States, South Korea, and Japan. Kim’s new year greetings to Russia appeared to reflect the deeper and more