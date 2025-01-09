Rewind and Reconnoiter: When Will Guam Become a Priority?

In 2021, Rear Adm. (ret.) Mark Montgomery wrote “Fully Fund the Guam Defense System,” where he argued that the U.S. government was failing to prioritize Guam’s defense, leaving the United States vulnerable to Chinese aggression in the Pacific. After the Missile Defense Agency conducted its first interception test in Guam last month, we asked Mark to revisit his article. Read more below. Image: Army (Photo by Capt. Adan Cazarez) In your 2021 article, “Fully Fund the Guam Defense System,” you argued that Guam is a crucial symbol of America’s strong defense posture toward China in the Indo-Pacific. In what ways