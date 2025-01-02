Rewind and Reconnoiter: Civic Education and Military Cohesion

In 2020, Maj. Walter Haynes wrote “Will the Military Become Just Another Politicized Institution?” where he argued the importance of civic education and its role in troop cohesion. In the wake of continued questions over the role of the military in civil society and declining public trust, we invited Maj. Haynes to reflect back on his article. Read more below: Image: U.S. Air Force (Photo by Staff Sgt. James L. Miller) In your 2020 article, “Will the Military Become Just Another Politicized Institution?” you argue that military leaders should educate their ranks about civil issues. What are the downsides, if any,