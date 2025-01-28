In Brief: Is China or the United States Winning the Race in AI Innovation?

A lot happens every day. Alliances shift, leaders change, and conflicts erupt. With In Brief, we’ll help you make sense of it all. Each week, experts will dig deep on a single issue happening in the world to help you better understand it. Chinese start-up DeepSeek recently made headlines with the release of its latest AI large language model, prompting much handwringing in the United States as policymakers and technology leaders expressed concern that China might be surging ahead in commercial AI competition. Looking beyond the immediate headlines and social media debates, we asked four experts to offer their views on the state of