Where Do We Go From Here?
The team sat down to talk about the very bleak situation in Ukraine. Is it impossible for Ukraine to overcome its many challenges? Will Trump’s team be able to get Putin to the negotiating table, or is he all-in on victory? What roles might the US and Europe play in a ceasefire?
Chris highlights an article on the 1983 Proud Prophet wargame, Zack congratulates Alex Wong, who is heading into the Trump administration, and Melanie criticizes President Biden for pardoning his son.
Episode Reading
- “How Will Donald Trump Handle the War in Ukraine?”, The Economist, November 27, 2024.
- Michael Birnbaum, Missy Ryan, and Siobahn O’Grady, “Biden Surges Arms to Ukraine, Fearing Trump Will Halt US Aid,” Washington Post, December 2, 2024.
- Gideon Rachman, “The Tainted Legacy of the Merkel-Obama Years,” Financial Times, December 2, 2024.
- James Price, “Merkel the Disaster,” The Critic, November 26, 2024.
- William Langewiesche, “The Secret Pentagon War Game That Offers a Stark Warning for Our Times,” New York Times Magazine, December 2, 2024
Image: President Of Ukraine via Wikimedia Commons