Can the Next President Change U.S. Foreign Policy?

There is a growing disconnect between the foreign policy objectives of the United States and the resources it devotes to national security. However, inertia has hampered meaningful policy change in recent years. Chris and Melanie discuss a recent article from Christopher Chivvis and Stephen Wertheim in Foreign Affairs that analyzes the challenges of overcoming status quo bias. Chris commends Taiwan for purchasing new missiles for defense purposes and Melanie praises Australia for adapting to the new missile age.

Episode Reading

Image: The White House via Wikimedia Commons