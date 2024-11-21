A New National Security Strategy for the Trump Administration
Chris, Melanie, and Zack discuss how and if the new Trump national security team can help America reset its strategic mindset. What would a successful overmatch strategy look like, in action? How would it differ from the strategy of the last four years? Can the United States mobilize the resources necessary to “ensure lopsided victories over the enemy in combat.”? And what tradeoffs would the United States and its partners need to make? Grievances for Donald Trump, for his plan to use recess appointments, and for his stated desire to rename U.S. military bases after loser Confederates, and to Indonesia’s President Prabowo Subianto for some confusing statements about security in the South China Sea. Attas to President Biden for lifting restrictions on Ukraine’s use of U.S. weapons against targets in Russia, to the EU for freeing up more funds that can be used for defense, and to France for approving a $438 million aid package to help the Philippines enhance their maritime security capabilities, and for training Ukrainian forces.
Episode Reading
- Nadia Shadlow, “How America Can Regain Its Edge in Great-Power Competition,” Foreign Affairs, October 9, 2024.
- “Indonesian president says he will safeguard sovereignty in South China Sea,” Reuters, November 13, 2024.
- Paolo Tamma, “Brussels to free up billions of euros for defence and security from EU budget,” Financial Times, November 11, 2024.
- Evan Cooper, with Mir Mohiuddin, Lucas Ruiz, and Hunter Slingbaum, “Broken Pivot: Examining Changes to the U.S. Diplomatic Footprint in the Indo-Pacific,” Stimson Center, November 14, 2024.
- Sophie Pedder, “Ukraine’s Secret Army in France,” The Economist, November 16, 2024.
- Aaron-Matthew Lariosa, “Philippine Coast Guard to Receive 40 Patrol Boats from France in $438 Million ODA Project,” USNI News, November 6, 2024.
Image: The White House via Wikimedia Commons