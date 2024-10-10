Rewind and Reconnoiter: Will Finland and Sweden Joining NATO Deepen the Alliance’s Problems?

In 2022, Zachary Selden wrote “Will Finland and Sweden Joining NATO Deepen the Alliance’s Problems?” where he argued that their membership was likely to exacerbate tensions in the alliance. In the wake of their accession, we invited Zachary back to reflect on his article. Read more below. In your 2022 article “Will Finland and Sweden Joining NATO Deepen the Alliance’s Problems?” you argue that the two countries bring more financial and military assets to the alliance than many previously inducted states. Have their contributions lived up to the high standards you originally believed? Finland and Sweden came into the alliance