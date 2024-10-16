In Brief: The Rise of “Non-Traditional” Defense Companies

A lot happens every day. Alliances shift, leaders change, and conflicts erupt. With In Brief, we’ll help you make sense of it all. Each week, experts will dig deep on a single issue happening in the world to help you better understand it. *** In 2015, the Department of Defense launched the Defense Innovation Unit, which aimed to help the department and the U.S. military adopt commercial technology and spur innovation in the U.S. defense industry. The years since have seen the rise of “non-traditional” defense and aerospace companies, including Anduril, Palantir, SpaceX, and ShieldAI, which bring the innovation possible