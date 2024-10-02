In Brief: The Conflict Between Israel and Hizballah

A lot happens every day. Alliances shift, leaders change, and conflicts erupt. With In Brief, we’ll help you make sense of it all. Each week, experts will dig deep on a single issue happening in the world to help you better understand it. *** In recent weeks, Israel has stepped up its campaign against Hizballah in Lebanon, culminating in the killing of Hizballah leader Hassan Nasrallah last weekend and the beginning of a ground offensive into southern Lebanon on Monday. We asked five experts to tell us more about the conflict: What are the coming days and weeks likely to look like, what is Israel’s goal here, and how likely