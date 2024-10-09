In Brief: Japan’s New Prime Minister

A lot happens every day. Alliances shift, leaders change, and conflicts erupt. With In Brief, we’ll help you make sense of it all. Each week, experts will dig deep on a single issue happening in the world to help you better understand it. *** Last week, Japan’s new Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba took office after his predecessor, Fumio Kishida stepped down as scandals plagued his government. Ishiba has said his government will remain committed to the U.S.-Japanese alliance, but his government will also have to grapple with a slowing economy and regain public trust lost during the Kishida administration. We asked three experts