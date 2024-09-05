Rewind and Reconnoiter: It Will Take More Than A Biden Victory to Solve NATO’s Strategic Malaise with Sara Moller

In 2020, Sara Moller wrote “It Will Take More than a Biden Victory to Solve NATO’s Strategic Malaise” where she argued that the Biden administration needed to pursue bold reform to revitalize NATO. In the wake of NATO’s recent 75th anniversary summit, we invited Sara back to reflect on the relationship between the United States and NATO. Read more below. Image: Gage Skidmore In your 2020 article “It Will Take More than a Biden Victory to Solve NATO’s Strategic Malaise” you argued that, should then-candidate Joe Biden win the U.S. presidential election, his administration should pursue bold reform to revitalize NATO and prepare