Mid-Afternoon Map: In Search of the Enigmatic Spaniard

"There is something enigmatical and peculiar in the make-up of the Spaniard." With these words, Harvard Professor Irving Babbitt began his 5000-word meditation on the "intense idiosyncrasy" of Spain's "national temperament." Writing in the August 1898 issue of the Atlantic, Babbitt reflected on how the "strong Moorish and Oriental element" combined "so strangely