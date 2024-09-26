Is American Deterrence Failing?
Chris, Melanie, and Zack discuss Carter Malkasian’s recent article on “America’s crisis of deterrence.” They debate whether recent policy failures are a breakdown of deterrence theory or U.S. policy, and, if so, what to do about them. Chris advocates for the benefits of nuclear power, Melanie expresses excitement about French spies, and Zack commends semiconductor producers for delivering on the CHIPS Act.
Episode Reading
- Carter Malkasian, “America’s Crisis of Deterrence: How to Adapt on Old Theory to New Realities,” Foreign Affairs, September 20, 2024.
Tim Culpan, “Apple Mobile Processors Are Now Made in America. By TSMC,” Tim Culpan’s Position, September 17, 2024.Carrie A. Lee, “The Military and the Election: Thinking through Retired Flag Officer Endorsements,” U.S. Army War College, August 29, 2024.
- “Book Discussion: Deterrence, Diplomacy and the Risk of Conflict Over Taiwan,” International Institute for Strategic Studies, September 26, 2024.
- “Japan in the Indian Ocean: Toward a Stronger Indo-Pacific Strategy,” Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, September 27, 2024.
- Adam Sage, “Sleeper Hit about French Secret Agents Goes Global,” The Times, September 23, 2024.
- Gabe Murphy, “Congress is crying wolf again on the Pentagon budget,” Responsible Statecraft, September 24, 2024
Theara Coleman, “Microsoft’s Three Mile Island deal: How big tech is snatching up nuclear power,” The Week, September 24, 2024