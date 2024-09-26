Is American Deterrence Failing?

September 26, 2024
Chris, Melanie, and Zack discuss Carter Malkasian’s recent article on “America’s crisis of deterrence.” They debate whether recent policy failures are a breakdown of deterrence theory or U.S. policy, and, if so, what to do about them. Chris advocates for the benefits of nuclear power, Melanie expresses excitement about French spies, and Zack commends semiconductor producers for delivering on the CHIPS Act.

