In Brief: The Real Impact of Houthi Attacks in the Red Sea

A lot happens every day. Alliances shift, leaders change, and conflicts erupt. With In Brief, we’ll help you make sense of it all. Each week, experts will dig deep on a single issue happening in the world to help you better understand it. Since Hamas invaded Israel, sparking the war in Gaza, on Oct. 7, Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen have launched attacks on over 70 vessels in the Red Sea. These attacks have created a crisis for the global shipping industry – the Red Sea is a key international trade route and a conduit for nearly a third of the world’s container traffic. We asked