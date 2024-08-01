Rewind and Reconnoiter: The Puzzle of Russian Behavior in Deir al-Zour with Kimberly Marten

In 2018, Kimberly Marten wrote “The Puzzle of Russian Behavior in Deir al-Zour,” which investigates the complex relationship between the Russian state and private military companies through the lens of a February 2018 battle in Syria between U.S. forces and pro-Syrian fighters. Six years later, we invited her back to discuss this complicated relationship and Russia’s involvement in Syria. Read more below. Image: Syrian Arab News Agency In your article “The Puzzle of Russian Behavior in Deir al-Zour,” written in 2018, you explore the relationship between the Russian Defense Ministry and mercenaries around the world, particularly in Syria. How has Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and