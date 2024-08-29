Rewind and Reconnoiter: A Europeanized NATO? The Alliance Contemplates the Trump Era and Beyond with Sten Rynning

In 2018, Sten Rynning wrote “A Europeanized NATO? The Alliance Contemplates the Trump Era and Beyond” where he argued that NATO goals and U.S. geopolitical policies and priorities diverged under the Trump administration. In the wake of NATO’s recent 75th anniversary summit, we invited Sten back to reflect on the relationship between the United States and NATO. Read more below. Image: The White House/Flickr In your 2018 article “A Europeanized NATO? The Alliance Contemplates the Trump Era and Beyond,” you argued that NATO’s goals run parallel to U.S. geopolitical priorities under the Trump administration. How have these dynamics shifted in the past four years