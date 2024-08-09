Introducing our new editor-in-chief, Sheena Chestnut Greitens

In this episode, TNSR publisher Ryan Evans spoke with the journal’s new editor-in-chief, Prof. Sheena Chestnut Greitens, an award-winning scholar and associate professor at the University of Texas at Austin’s LBJ School of Public Affairs. They spoke about why she became a scholar, her research, the intellectual challenges of the competition with China, and her vision for taking TNSR to the next level.

Image: Clements Center for National Security