In Brief: What Will Labour’s Victory in the United Kingdom Mean for the World?

Last week, the United Kingdom’s Labour Party won a landslide victory in general elections, ending 14 years of Conservative Party rule in the country. We asked four experts to tell us more about how this victory might affect Britain’s foreign and security policy and its alliances with partners around the world. Read more below. Ian Bond Deputy Director The Centre for European Reform Upon his appointment, Foreign Secretary David Lammy proclaimed “a reset with Europe, on climate and with the global South. And a gear-shift when it comes to delivering on European security, global security and British growth.” What might change? Labor says