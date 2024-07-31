In Brief: What Happens Next in Gaza?

Last week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated before the United States Congress that Israel would keep fighting in the Gaza Strip until it achieved “total victory” against Hamas. This as over 39,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Strip since Oct. 7, over 100 Israeli hostages are still being held in Gaza, and fighting has returned to areas in the northern part of Gaza that Israel previously said were cleared of Hamas. Multiple attempts at a brokered peace have failed, while tensions with Hizballah in Lebanon and the Houthis in Yemen are once again threatening to spark a broader regional conflagration.