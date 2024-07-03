In Brief: The Threat of War Between Israel and Hizballah

Tensions between Israel and Hizballah in Lebanon have been on the rise in recent weeks, especially since Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country would wind down operations in Gaza and move troops north towards the Lebanese border and Hizballah has increased rocket attacks on Israel. Such a war could quickly spiral into a regional conflagration: Iran has threatened an “obliterating war” if Israel attacks Lebanon, while United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned of catastrophe “beyond imagination” if full-scale war breaks out. We asked four experts to tell us more about the threat of war and how it might be avoided. Read more below. Faysal Itani