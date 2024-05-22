A Conversation with Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall
Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall was kind enough to spend some time with Ryan talking about the reorganization of the Department of the Air Force and modernization. They also discussed the challenges new entrants have breaking into working with the Defense Department. And they closed with a brief discussion about resistance to plans to move some Air National Guard members from six states into the Space Force.
Image: Air Force photo by Eric R. Dietrich
TRANSCRIPT FORTHCOMING