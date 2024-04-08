Ammunition, Energy and a Sense of History: The Czech Ambassador on Ukraine and More

Nick sat down with Czech Ambassador to the United States Miloslav Stašek for a geographically wide-ranging conversation that moved from Munich to the Middle East to the Texas automotive industry. Amb. Stašek discussed the progress of his government’s ammunition initiative for Ukraine, relations within the Visegrád Group and the expanding scope of U.S.-Czech ties.

Image: Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, meets with Amb. Miloslav Stašek at the Pentagon in Washington D.C on Feb. 27, 2024. Photo by the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff via Wikimedia Commons.