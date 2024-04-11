America’s Report Card in Southeast Asia
Chris, Melanie, and Zack debate the 2024 ISEAS – Yusof Ishak Institute State of Southeast Asia Survey, in which regional experts assess power trends and perceptions among the members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. The report yields some warning signs for the United States in the region, suggesting that the Biden team has much more work to do in Southeast Asia. Chris and Melanie worry about American shipbuilding while Zack commends and critiques American and Japanese leaders for announcements connected to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s visit to Washington.
Episode Reading
