America’s Effort to Shield Itself

Charles Kupchan, a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations and professor of international affairs at Georgetown University in the Walsh School of Foreign Service and Department of Government, spoke about the history of isolationism in the United States, its role in the formulation of American foreign policy, and how the idea is now resurgent in U.S. domestic politics. The conversation is based on Charlie’s most recent book, Isolationism: A History of America’s Efforts to Shield Itself from the World.

Image: Fibonacci Blue via Wikimedia Commons