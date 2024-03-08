AI and Making the Supply Chain More Robust

Dr. Meg Reiss, the founder and CEO of SolidIntel Inc., sat down with Marshall Kosloff, the national security media and journalism fellow at the Clements Center for National Security, to discuss supply chain risks and how these risks could be mitigated with investments in new technology. The conversation explored the upstream challenges, how to manage China’s role in supply chains, and how to minimize risk factors for the industry.



Image: MSC Valencia via Wikimedia Commons