Rewind and Reconnoiter: Defense Industrial Innovation with Stephen Rodriguez

Welcome to Rewind & Reconnoiter. Each week, we’ll ask one of our authors to look back at an article they’ve written for War on the Rocks in light of a current news event. Did their argument hold up? Read more below to find out. *** In 2022, Stephen Rodriguez wrote “The U.S. Military’s Investment Ecosystem is Missing in Action” for War on the Rocks, in which he argued that, “the U.S. government should do more to foster defense innovation and strengthen critical industrial manufacturing capabilities, avoiding actions that push companies to move offshore, to allow themselves to be acquired by foreign competitors, or to