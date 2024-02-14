In Brief: The Dismissal of Valeriy Zaluzhny
A lot happens every day. Alliances shift, leaders change, and conflicts erupt. With In Brief, we’ll help you make sense of it all. Each week, experts will dig deep on a single issue happening in the world to help you better understand it. *** After weeks of rumors, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky finally dismissed Valeriy Zaluzhny as the commander of Ukraine’s armed forces on February 8, 2024. Nearly two years after Russia’s full-scale invasion of the country, we asked four experts about the significance of this move, how it could affect Ukraine and its prospects in its war with Russia,
This is members-only content. Become a member today to read more!