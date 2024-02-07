In Brief: Escalation with Iran

A lot happens every day. Alliances shift, leaders change, and conflicts erupt. With In Brief, we’ll help you make sense of it all. Each week, experts will dig deep on a single issue happening in the world to help you better understand it. *** Things are heating up between Iran and the United States in the Middle East. On Sunday, Jan. 28, three U.S. servicemembers were killed in an Iranian-linked drone attack on the Tower 22 U.S. military outpost in Jordan, near the Syrian border, one of over 160 such attacks on U.S. targets in Iraq and Syria since October.