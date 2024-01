The Case for Seizing $300 Billion in Russian State Assets

In the last few days of 2023, the United States proposed that working groups from the G7 explore ways to seize $300 billion of Russian state assets. Given the news, we are re-releasing a members-only podcast with Philip Zelikow, a senior fellow at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution, which was recorded and released on Dec. 19, 2023. ¬†Aaron and Philip discussed the¬†legal grounds to seize Russian assets held in Western banks, Moscow’s potential retaliatory options, and whether a seizure would be escalatory.

Consider joining our membership program today to listen to our slew of members-only podcasts and gain access to our daily newsletters.





Image: The Kremlin